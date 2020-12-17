Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Bus Éireann highlights details of Christmas and New Year service for Donegal passengers

Passengers urged to plan ahead and book seats early

Bus Éireann highlights details of Christmas and New Year service for Donegal passengers

File Photo

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

There will not be a Bus Éireann service on Christmas day and in most cases the final service on Christmas Eve will be at 9pm. Services will resume on December 26 at 9am with a Sunday service.  A Sunday service will operate on December 27 and 28 with a weekday service resuming on 29 December. Normal weekday services will run on December 31 and a Sunday service will run on January 1. 

Read also: PUP payments in Donegal show some Christmas cheer as numbers drop

Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer, Allen Parker, said: “Demand is somewhat unpredictable this year and all our services are restricted to 50% capacity. We encourage people to plan their travel, to consider travelling as early as possible and at off-peak times, and to use seat reservation where that is available. We would like to thank customers for their cooperation and understanding, and our staff for all their efforts as they work throughout the holiday period. It has been a very challenging year, we want everyone to travel safely and look forward to a healthy and safe 2021.”

Read also: Seven dead sheep and vetinary supplies found dumped in Donegal border village

Full details are available at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie. Service updates are regularly posted to these sites. The @buseireann and @expresswayIRE twitter feeds post real-time updates should coaches be full to capacity.

Bus Éireann operates in accordance with all public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie