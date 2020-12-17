Bus Éireann highlights details of Christmas and New Year service for Donegal passengers

Contact
File Photo
There will not be a Bus Éireann service on Christmas day and in most cases the final service on Christmas Eve will be at 9pm. Services will resume on December 26 at 9am with a Sunday service. A Sunday service will operate on December 27 and 28 with a weekday service resuming on 29 December. Normal weekday services will run on December 31 and a Sunday service will run on January 1.
Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer, Allen Parker, said: “Demand is somewhat unpredictable this year and all our services are restricted to 50% capacity. We encourage people to plan their travel, to consider travelling as early as possible and at off-peak times, and to use seat reservation where that is available. We would like to thank customers for their cooperation and understanding, and our staff for all their efforts as they work throughout the holiday period. It has been a very challenging year, we want everyone to travel safely and look forward to a healthy and safe 2021.”
Full details are available at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie. Service updates are regularly posted to these sites. The @buseireann and @expresswayIRE twitter feeds post real-time updates should coaches be full to capacity.
Bus Éireann operates in accordance with all public health guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
