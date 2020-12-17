Contact

Donegal Cathaoirleach reveals her concerns over Covid-19 vaccine

"I wouldn't be the first in line for it" - Cllr Rena Donaghey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Mayor of Donegal has revealed she has reservations over taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

Buncrana-based councillor Rena Donaghey said it is not in her nature to take any form of medication and therefore would be hesitant in taking the proposed vaccine. However the Cathaoirleach did not entirely rule out taking the vaccine completely.

"I never take medication," she told Highland Radio. "I know the vaccine will have to meet the regulators standard of safety and I wouldn't ve advocating for anyone not to take it.

"It's just that I wouldn't be the first in line for it, simply because I'm not a person that takes tablets.

"I'm not saying that wouldn't take it."

Cllr Donaghey said that she adopt a wait and see policy before taking a decision whether to take the vaccine or not.

Thousands Irish people could get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before the new year, depending on authorisation from medicines regulators.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly predicted a “low volume” of vaccinations could take place this month after the European Medicines Agency brought forward its final assessment of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by more than a week.

If the agency authorises the vaccine at an exceptional meeting, now scheduled for next Monday, final approval from the European Commission, which is binding on Ireland and other member states, is expected to follow within days.

