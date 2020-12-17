Donegal woman offers cash reward for the safe return of her missing cockatiel bird

A Linsfort-based woman has take to the airwaves this morning to make an appeal for her missing Cockatiel bird.

The Cockatiel's name is Silver and the owner told Greg Hughes of Highland Radio that the bird flew off on Tuesday at around 3pm. The owner lives in the Linsfort area outside Buncrana.

The owner said her bird is white with grey feathers and will be very distressed at present.

She said: "She has got beautiful markings on her. She is not very big about six inches or so, she will be very tired, very distressed."

There was a potential sighting of the bird in Kerrykeel and people are asked to continue to keep an eye out for Silver in the area. However, it is hoped that people look for Silver in all areas.

The lady said that she was offering a cash reward of €100 for the safe return of her pet and it would truly make her Christmas special if she could be reunited with her pet bird.