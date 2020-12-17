Popular pub announces closure after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A Letterkenny pub has announced that it plans to close for Christmas after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Central Bar in Letterkenny made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Management were made aware of a positive Covid-19 test among staff on Wednesday night and the premises remained closed today.

However, management have since confirmed that in the interests of the well-being of staff, their families and customers, they will remain closed for the coming weeks.

A post on Facebook said management and staff are currently working closely with the HSE contact tracing team.

“All staff that are deemed close contacts will be tested today and a deep clean of the premises will be carried out.

“However, due to the rising number of cases in Donegal and with the well-being of our staff, their families and our customers in mind, we have decided to close for the coming weeks."

The Central Bar will try to contact all bookings to let them know of the planned closure.