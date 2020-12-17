Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Anglers encouraged to remember public health advice and fish sustainably

Anglers encouraged to remember public health advice and fish sustainably

Many fishing rivers are prone to flooding at this time of year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As a new salmon season dawns on the 1st of January, anglers will be looking forward to getting out and chasing the first salmon of 2021. Inland Fisheries Ireland would like to remind anglers to please adhere to public health advice when planning their fishing – maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask when around other people and not to share vehicles with people from other households.

The Current guidance is that inter-county travel is permissible until January 6th, after which people may not leave their own county for non-essential travel. Fishing is non-essential and does not qualify.

Please buy your licence and permit online where possible. Licences are available from https://fishinginireland.info/ shop/

IFI offices are closed over Christmas, and licences will not be sent out between Christmas and New Year. With current postal delays, anglers are advised to shop now to get their licence before Christmas.

IFI would also like to remind anglers that a lot of kelts are present in rivers at this time; thin and coloured salmon, if caught, must be handled carefully and returned immediately to the water.

"We encourage anglers to practise catch-and-release, and commend those anglers already doing this. IFI has made the decision not to offer a prize for the first salmon caught and released this year as to do so might encourage numbers of anglers to congregate, but we do look forward to receiving early reports of fresh spring fish being caught and released."

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie