Anglers encouraged to remember public health advice and fish sustainably

As a new salmon season dawns on the 1st of January, anglers will be looking forward to getting out and chasing the first salmon of 2021. Inland Fisheries Ireland would like to remind anglers to please adhere to public health advice when planning their fishing – maintain social distancing, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask when around other people and not to share vehicles with people from other households.

The Current guidance is that inter-county travel is permissible until January 6th, after which people may not leave their own county for non-essential travel. Fishing is non-essential and does not qualify.

Please buy your licence and permit online where possible. Licences are available from https://fishinginireland.info/ shop/

IFI offices are closed over Christmas, and licences will not be sent out between Christmas and New Year. With current postal delays, anglers are advised to shop now to get their licence before Christmas.

IFI would also like to remind anglers that a lot of kelts are present in rivers at this time; thin and coloured salmon, if caught, must be handled carefully and returned immediately to the water.

"We encourage anglers to practise catch-and-release, and commend those anglers already doing this. IFI has made the decision not to offer a prize for the first salmon caught and released this year as to do so might encourage numbers of anglers to congregate, but we do look forward to receiving early reports of fresh spring fish being caught and released."