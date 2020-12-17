Covid-19 incidence rate in north Inishowen jumps to almost 800 cases

The 14-day incidence rate for the Carndonagh local electoral area which takes in north Inishowen has risen by almost 300 and now stands at 796.

It's a startling statistic, especially considering the national average stands at just 94.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 population up to December 14 (Monday) now stands at 796 for Carndonagh LEA, a jump from 519 on December 7, and 271 the previous week.

The area has had 135 cases confirmed in the 14 days up to December 14.

Details of the latest figures from the Department of Health this evening come after the Mayor of Inishowen, Cllr Albert Doherty this week renewed his call for a Covid-19 test centre to be located on the peninsula.

He said it’s been a very difficult time for many families in Inishowen and the continuing high figures meant a test centre was merited.

The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, saw a drop in its figures a week ago. However, the area is on the rise again, jumping from 228 to 273. It has had 61 new cases over 14 days.

Milford is another area which has shown a dramatic rise in cases. The area’s rate, which was the highest in the country last month, had fallen recently. However, the rate now stands at 276, up from 174 last week. It had 38 new cases over 14 days.

The Letterkenny area, which had the second highest rate in the country last week, has shown a major improvement, dropping from 322 to 228 with 68 new cases over the previous 14 days.

The rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar LEA has also dropped again, falling from 201 to 155 over seven days. It has recorded 40 cases over 14 days.

The Donegal LEA has shown a very slight increase, but figures remain low, It has had 19 cases over 14 days, giving it an incidence rate of 72, a slight rise from 68.

The lowest 14-day incidence rate in the county is once again in the Glenties LEA, which has a rate of 42. Its rate has fallen from 63 and two weeks ago, the rate stood at 117. It has had 10 new cases over 14 days.