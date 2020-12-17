32 new Covid cases in Donegal amid national concern over outbreaks at parties and funerals

The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, has said health officials are receiving reports of outbreaks of Covid-19 cases in workplace settings, Christmas parties and funerals.

Dr. Tony Holohan said latest figures show the virus is spreading throughout the country, in all age groups.

“We are now getting reports of outbreaks in social settings including workplace settings, Christmas parties and funerals," he said.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is to limit your interactions now.

“The consequences of not doing so will be exponential growth in January, a substantial increase in hospitalisations and risk to life.”

His comments come as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed they have been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight on Wednesday, December 16, there were 484 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, 32 of which were in Donegal.

The figure for Donegal is down from Wednesday’s figure of 53. It’s understood that figure may have been down to a spike in cases from family events.

Tonight’s 484 cases include 150 in Dublin, 45 in Wexford, 40 in Cork and 29 in Limerick.

Donegal’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now stands at 247 (it was 246 yesterday). It remains the highest in the country. The national figure is 94.