Some heavy rain and the possibility of hail overnight in Donegal

People across the county are waking to rain-soaked windows but the good news is that the rain will clear by early afternoon with sunshine and scattered showers following.

It will be mildest during the morning with temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees and moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. It will become cooler and fresher this afternoon.

Mild this morning with bands of heavy showery rain spreading eastwards. Drier by early afternoon with sunshine and scattered showers following. Max temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/XqvPtXsl4s — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2020

Bands of showers will spread eastwards across the region over the course of this evening and tonight. Some heavy rain with hail possible. However there will also be clear spells.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be cool and breezy with sunshine and widespread showers, many of them heavy and some of hail. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh, gusty southwest winds.