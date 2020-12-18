Letterkenny University Hospital undertakes significant hospital-wide recruitment campaign

Letterkenny University Hospital is undertaking the largest recruitment campaign in the hospital’s history, with positions available across nursing specialities, midwifery, consultant and non-consultant hospital doctor specialities, laboratory, radiology and pharmacy, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

There are also opportunities for health care assistants and administration and support staff.

Commenting Sean Murphy, hospital manager, said the services they provide to patients continue to develop at Letterkenny University Hospital, and the population they serve continues to increase.

"This, together with the prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly as our population ages, means that we are providing an ever increasing level of specialist care to the community in County Donegal and the north-west.

"Over the coming months here in LUH we will recruit up to 120 posts, of which in the region of 100 are new posts, across a wide number of departments to support existing services and enable the development of new services.

"We have undergone huge infrastructural redevelopment over the last number of years with state of the art facilities across many of our services including radiology and laboratory.

"It is a really exciting time for our hospital and I would urge anyone looking for new opportunities to develop and enhance their careers in one of the most beautiful parts of Ireland to come and join us in Letterkenny University Hospital.

"Our hospital offers a really important balance of good opportunity for career advancement and development with the opportunity to enjoy a really nice quality of life outside with plenty of amenities on our doorstep”.

Deirdre Diver, (above) advanced nurse practitioner in the endoscopy unit at LUH commented revealed she came to Letterkenny University Hospital in 1989 and trained there as a student.-

"I have worked as a staff nurse, clinical nurse manager, clinical nurse specialist and now I am an advanced nurse practitioner in gastroenterology/nurse endoscopist.

"Over these years I have had excellent educational support from Letterkenny University Hospital. As a nurse endoscopist, I carry out gastroscopies and colonoscopies and participate in the multidisciplinary team.

"As a teaching hospital, Letterkenny University Hospital promotes a culture of education, innovation, and growth. We have strong working relationships here in Letterkenny University Hospital and it is a great place to work”.

Dr Elisma Wilken, (above), consultant respiratory physician at Letterkenny University Hospital added she has been working as a medical consultant in LUH for the last year having travelled from Cape Town in South Africa with her family.

"I work as a respiratory physician and general physician alongside 12 other colleagues in general medicine. The hospital is a busy acute teaching hospital with quite large intakes of patients with a varied mix of cases

"We are supported by teams of registrars, senior house officers and interns. In my practice I do a lot of bronchoscopies and the department has its own ultrasound machine which we use for pleural-based procedures.

The department and all of the staff in the hospital are very supportive and everyone is very friendly. It is a really good environment to raise your family while developing your career”.

Staff midwife, Natasha Mooney, (above), said she has been working as a midwife in LUH for seven years.

"I am originally from Killybegs but I trained in Dundalk Institute of Technology and Our Lady’s of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. I qualified in 2011 and I always wanted to come back home to Donegal.

"After working in Drogheda, Portlaoise and Limerick, I came back to Donegal in 2013. We have a great unit here; we have a brilliant team of doctors and midwives and a really good multi-disciplinary team.

"We have approximately 1,700 deliveries per year and have both consultant-led and midwifery-led units. We have a perinatal mental health midwife and a bereavement midwife and we are currently recruiting a midwife who is a specialist in lactation (breastfeeding).

"The team also includes an advanced midwife practitioner and midwives that carry out sonography. There are great opportunities to develop as a midwife here in LUH and Letterkenny itself is a really great town. This is a beautiful part of the country with amazing scenery and lots to do”.

Aisling McDonald, human resource manager at Letterkenny University Hospital added that Letterkenny University Hospital offers staff significant opportunities to further develop their careers.

"As a busy dynamic university hospital located in the north-west, it strikes a nice balance between professional growth and a really nice quality of life.

"Many of our recent appointments, particularly those not originally from Donegal remark on the balance they can find working in LUH and living in a beautiful part of the country.

"The hospital has now commenced an unprecedented recruitment campaign across many specialities and staff disciplines and we are asking people to e-mail luh.recruit@hse.ie or log on to www.saolta.ie/jobs to find out more.

"We are urging professionals who may have originally come from this part of the country to consider returning home and we are also urging those from other parts of Ireland and indeed overseas to consider a career in LUH and a future in County Donegal”.

Watch hospital staff talk about their experience of working in Letterkenny University Hospital: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lo06S5HHADY