Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal TD raises need for funding for Finn Harps stadium in Dáil

"The new Finn Harps Stadium is a shovel ready project that would create local jobs and serve the sporting life of the community" - Pearse Doherty TD

Donegal TD raises need for funding for Finn Harps stadium in Dáil

A computer generated impression of what a possible Harps stadium might look like in the future

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty, has again raised the need for funding for the completion of the new Finn Harps FC stadium in the Dáil.

Teachta Doherty welcomed the news that the Minister for State, Jack Chambers TD has accepted his invitation, on behalf of the Finn Harps FC Committee, to visit Donegal early in the New Year to meet with the Finn Harps committee, as well as other organisations in the county.

Speaking in the Dáil tyesterday, Teachta Doherty said the Appropriations Bill before the Dáil allows for the carryover of capital – whereby departments can carry over up to 10% of their funding allocation to the following year. This year’s capital carryover stands at 7.4 %.

"This is high but reflects the Covid-19 restrictions which have held up certain projects. I want to raise a project that is important to the sporting life of my constituency in Donegal.

"The new Finn Harps Stadium is a shovel ready project that would create local jobs and serve the sporting life of the community. €1.2 million was provided over a decade ago, but since then it has been left idle. Work has stalled since 2014. It is ready to go. It has the planning permission. Now it needs the funding."

He added he was now asking the Government to commit to this project and commit to a new Finn Harps Stadium.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie