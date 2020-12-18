Donegal minister attends North South Ministerial Council

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, today, Friday,, attended the 25th Plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

Important border infrastructure and community projects were discussed.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the minister welcomed the opportunity to discuss the potential outcomes of Brexit on the island of Ireland with ministerial colleagues.

The meeting follows Minister McConalogue’s recent bilateral meetings with his Northern Ireland counterpart, Edwin Poots. The minister also welcomed the establishment of the Shared Island Fund and commitments to support rural border communities.

"Today’s plenary meeting was an important opportunity to discuss the impacts of Brexit on our cross-border communities. I welcome the establishment of the Shared Island Fund which will help drive key investments into our rural border communities.”

At the same meeting, Minister McConalogue also welcomed the continued commitment to funding of various crucial projects. These included the A5 project, a study into the all island rail network which includes north-west links, and an invitation to Donegal County Council, Derry City Council and Strabane District Council to prepare a new Strategic Plan.

The provision of the Generation Technology Park at Letterkenny was discussed too.

"This continued partnership and investment is crucial to support communities at this uncertain time,” said the minister.