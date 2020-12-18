Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal minister attends North South Ministerial Council

McConalogue welcomes supports for Border communities

Donegal minister attends North South Ministerial Council

Charlie McConalogue TD

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, today, Friday,, attended the 25th Plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

Important border infrastructure and community projects were discussed.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, the minister welcomed the opportunity to discuss the potential outcomes of Brexit on the island of Ireland with ministerial colleagues.

The meeting follows Minister McConalogue’s recent bilateral meetings with his Northern Ireland counterpart, Edwin Poots. The minister also welcomed the establishment of the Shared Island Fund and commitments to support rural border communities.

"Today’s plenary meeting was an important opportunity to discuss the impacts of Brexit on our cross-border communities. I welcome the establishment of the Shared Island Fund which will help drive key investments into our rural border communities.”

At the same meeting, Minister McConalogue also welcomed the continued commitment to funding of various crucial projects. These included the A5 project, a study into the all island rail network which includes north-west links, and an invitation to Donegal County Council, Derry City Council and Strabane District Council to prepare a new Strategic Plan.

The provision of the Generation Technology Park at Letterkenny was discussed too.

"This continued partnership and investment is crucial to support communities at this uncertain time,” said the minister.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie