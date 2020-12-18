Contact
Big boost for Oideas Gael and Toraigh
Funding for Oideas Gael and the Toraigh Language Plan has been announced today.
€65,000 has been approved for Oideas Gael, Gleann Cholm Cille, while €100,000 annual aid has been approved to support the implementation of the Toraigh Language Plan.
Welcoming the funding announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said supporting island communities and language are priorities for him and he welcome the funding announced today.
"This will help support local communities,” he said.
Announcing the grant for Oideas Gael, Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport, Jack Chambers TD added: “The immense work of the Oideas Gael organisation has been widely recognised for years, giving adults all over Ireland and around the world the opportunity to learn Irish in the beautiful surroundings of Gleann Cholm Cille.
"As a result of Oideas Gael hundreds of people are drawn to the region annually – which greatly aids cultural tourism and the economy of the area.”
The language plan and the Oideas Gael grant are approved in accordance with the assurance given in the Community Support Programme and the Language Planning Process under action 2.1, 2.3, 2.13, 2.20, 2.22 and 2.21 of the Action Plan 2018-2022.
