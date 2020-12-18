Donegal villages goes 'Around the Loop in Your Santa Suit'

If you happen to be going through the village of Castlefin on Saturday morning and you meet not one, not two but probably dozens of people in Santa outfits or jumpers fear not...they are on a mission.

The Around The Loop In Your Santa Suit is a family fun jog, run or jog in aid of the local St Vincent de Paul.

The action kicks off tomorrow, Saturday in the Diamond at 11am and goes on until 2pm

There will be a prize for the best dressed on the day.

"It would be great to see everyone make a huge effort to dress in your Christmas jumpers, Santa suits, Santa hats etc. so let's create a real festive atmosphere in our wee village. The Loop is short, you decide how many times you want to do it," said organiser Dermot McGranaghan.

Should you not have time to do the route you can still make a donation to the collection box on the day.