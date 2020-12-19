Hope for residents in part of Donegal plagued by water shortages

Irish Water has replaced almost 7km of water mains in an area of west Donegal that has been plagued by water issues in recent years.

The utility said it has replaced problematic water mains throughout the Falcarragh-Gortahork area.

It said the works will ensure the provision of a more reliable water supply and result in a reduction in the high levels of leakage experienced in the area.

The area has been hit with regular water outages which have caused disruption to homes and businesses.

Works in the area began in 2019 when 1,746 metres of water mains in Gortahork and 1,561 metres of water mains in Falcarragh were replaced. In the latter half of 2020, 1,092 metres of water mains in Curransport and 724 metres of water mains in the Calheam/An Sruthàn area were replaced. In November 2020, works commenced replacing 610 metres of water mains in Ardsbeg and 1,100 metres in Derryconner.

Irish Water said works are substantially complete with all remaining works to be completed in January.

The works involved the decommissioning of old problematic water mains and replacing them with high-density plastic Construction Ltd.

The works also involved laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customer’s water supply. As part of these improvement works existing lead service connections on the public side were replaced.

Speaking about the importance of the works within the Falcarragh-Gortahork area, Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Declan Cawley said: “Replacing these old, damaged pipes will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and the new water mains and service connections will safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in the area. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply, now and into the future."

Earlier this month, local TD Pearse Doherty raised the water supply issues in Falcarragh.

“We have asked Irish Water for a full and comprehensive response to our questions,” he said.

“We asked the reason for the outage; the steps Irish Water have taken to remedy the outage; and when the water supply will be reinstated. We will be in touch with local residents and business affected who have contacted us with responses as soon as we have them.”