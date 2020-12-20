Driver arrested after testing positive for cocaine

Contact
The man was arrested on Saturday night at a checkpoint in the Letterkenny area
A man has been arrested after testing positive for cocaine at a Garda checkpoint in Donegal.
The man was arrested on Saturday night at a checkpoint in the Letterkenny area.
Letterkenny roads policing unit seized the car on suspicion of the driver having no insurance.
Gardaí are urging people never to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
