Drop in attendances at Donegal sexual assault treatment unit

The number of attendances at Donegal’s sexual assault treatment unit has fallen by 26% in a year.

The figures have been released as part of a campaign to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence to come forward.

An increase in the reporting of sexual assaults and gender-based violence is expected in the coming weeks with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and a rise of domestic violence over the Christmas period.

The fall in the number of people attending the treatment unit comes despite evidence of an increase in domestic violence in Ireland due to Covid-19.

The launch of a video aimed at encouraging people to seek help for gender-based violence heard that the average age of attendees had remained at 24, but there has been a decrease in third level students attending.

Secondary students

There has also been an increase in secondary students accessing the service.

Connie McGilloway, advanced nurse practitioner and forensic clinical examiner, told the launch that those in the 14 to 18-year-old age group made up 25% of the attendances this year to date compared to the same period last year.

Five cases attended the unit up until the lockdown in March, followed by nine cases after the lockdown and through to May. This compares to 28 cases in March, April and May last year, she said. Overall there has been a 26% drop this year to date compared to the same period last year.

“There is a reduction in the number of people reporting to An Garda Siochána this year but there has been an increase in self-referrals,” she said,

During the Covid-19 restrictions the treatment unit “has never been so quiet,” she said.

“But after Covid, we got very, very busy. The numbers that we had were based on cases that occurred during Covid. Covid has impacted, there is no doubt. It is the restriction of movement and the fact that places are not open. There are a lot of different reasons but we know that the figures show [there has been a decrease].”

The campaign is aimed at letting people know that the unit is open and the service it provides is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, she said.

Impact of lockdown

Ms McGilloway said there was an increase in people coming forward from June to September and a decrease again in November, after the national lockdown. There is anecdotal evidence that victims of sexual violence have been afraid to come forward because they may have breached Covid-19 regulations and victims may also not have been able to come forward because of the restrictions, she said.

“The fact is a lot of people did come forward in June, but they were outside our forensic timeframe for gathering evidence.”

“Unfortunately, most of our cases this year compared to last year are retrospective.

“The restrictions prevented people from coming forward even though there has been an increase in domestic violence cases. People being able to get out has been a problem. What we have found as well is that there is a reduction in the number of people coming forward to the gardaí.

“We don’t want people not to report to the gardaí, but if it is that the only thing that is stopping people from coming forward is the fact that they think they have to report to the gardaí, we don’t want that. The priority for us is health care and the psychological support. What we want is for people not to wait. The research shows that the sooner we see people, then the sooner we can basically put our arms around them in the services. The research shows, the sooner the people come, the recovery is so much better.”

The campaign, which involves a social media campaign and a short film, is supported by the LYIT Students Union, the sexual assault treatment unit, the Donegal Garda Divisional Protective Services Bureau, the Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre, Donegal LGBTQ+, the Women’s Centre and Alcohol Forum Ireland.

Speaking at the launch, LYIT students union welfare officer, Peter Lynch said: “There’s a huge amount of positive things about college life, but the Students Union, both locally and nationally through USI, recognise that there are issues that we need to tackle and gender-based violence is one of those.”

A recent survey of more than 6,000 third level students by NUIG found that almost half of students reported having at least one experience of sexual misconduct since beginning college. The survey found 29% of females, 10% of males, and 28% of non-binary students reported non-consensual penetration by incapacitation, force, or threat of force,” he said.

“This highlights the fact that there is a lot to do within third level communities and our society to ensure students feel supported to come forward and report any instance of sexual harassment and violence,” Mr Lynch said.

Alcohol

Commenting on Alcohol Forum Ireland’s involvement in this campaign, Paula Leonard said there is overwhelming evidence that linking alcohol to gender based violence.

“It is a very complex and challenging area, which as a society we need to discuss and understand in a way that challenges stigma. A perpetrator is a perpetrator, drunk or sober and they are responsible for their actions.

“It is absolutely key that as a society we raise awareness that the law in this country changed in 2017 and the Sexual Offences Act."