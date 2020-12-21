A busy weekend for the R118 helicopter crew who were tasked to four rescue operations

t has been a busy few days in the north west for the crew of the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118.

They responded to four taskings over the weekend: a surfer in trouble, a walker in difficulty, a boat aground and a kayaker clinging to a kayak.

Among these operations was the successful rescue of a man whose boat ran aground on rocks in the Erne Estuary in the Inis Saimer /Mall Quay area.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on Sunday. The rescue operation was co-ordinated by Malin Head Coast Guard and involved the R118 helicopter, Bundoran RNLI, Inland Fisheries and the National Ambulance Service.

The man was brought safely to shore, as was the boat.

A kayaker on Lough Gill was rescued due to the diligence of a member of the public.

The person heard whistle blasts from Lough Gill and decided to call 999. The helicopter crew were tasked to carry out a search of the lake.

A spokesperson said: “A heat source was found on our FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) camera. This was identified as a kayaker who was clinging to an upturned kayak and was lifted from the lake.”

As well as the four local rescues, Rescue 118 also carried out a long range tasking in recent days.

They travelled more than 100 nautical miles off the west coast to transport an injured crew member from a ship.

If you think someone is in difficulty don't hesitate to call 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.

A spokesperson said: “After hoisting the casualty from the vessel, Rescue 118 returned to Sligo airport to awaiting national ambulance service paramedics.”

People are reminded to call 999 or 112 immediately if they suspect someone is in difficulty on the water. Those going out on the water are advised to wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid, carry a means of communication and let someone know where they are going and when they expect to return.