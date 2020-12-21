Three arrested in money laundering probe in Donegal released from custody

Contact
Money laundering arrests
Three people who were arrested on Thursday, December 17 by gardaí in Donegal were released from custody on Sunday night.
The three had been arrested for offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 and offences relating to Section 72 of Criminal Justice Act 2006.
They were detained for questioning at Ballyshannon and Ballymote and Co.Sligo Garda stations pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.
Gardaí seized a substantial amount of cash and power tools. A file will now be prepared for submission to the DPP.
