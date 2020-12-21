Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

The town of Glenties will be assessed for flooding risks in January 2021

Surveyors who call to homes will carry identification badges

The town of Glenties will be assessed for flooding risks in January 2021

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A detailed assessment of flood risk in the town of Glenties based on present day and future scenarios is to be undertaken.

Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works are progressing the preliminary investigation and design stage of the Glenties Flood Relief Scheme.    Topographical surveys of watercourses, adjacent lands and property thresholds of residential and commercial premises are now required and  these works will capture the data needed to build an up-to-date computer model of the Scheme Area.

Read also: Dramatic rescue effort to assist man trapped on Ballyshannon rocks

The model will simulate flow scenarios in detail to define flood extent and depth.  Model outputs will identify properties at risk from flooding and what may be needed to protect them. If measures are required, the options considered will range from nature based catchment solutions that slow the flow, to localised interventions such as embankments or adapting existing defences, or a combination of these. All measures will be subject to a rigorous environmental assessment. 

Murphy Geospatial have been appointed to carry out survey works in Glenties as follows:

·       January 5 – 14,   2021: River Channel Survey (Stracashel and Owenea);

·       January   18 – 22,  2021: Land and Property Threshold Survey.

 

A Chartered Environmental Scientist will accompany the surveyors during river surveys to ensure freshwater pearl mussel populations in the Owenea River are avoided. 

Read also: Three arrested in money laundering probe in Donegal released from custody

Murphy Geospatial will record levels at the lowest point on the property which may be susceptible to flood risk, the threshold level. Generally, this is the front door of the property and can be recorded from the public road. However, in some cases, if the lowest point is at the rear of the property, or if there is a shed or secondary building on the property, an additional threshold level may need to be recorded which may not be visible from the public road. In these cases the surveyors may require access to the property to record the level. The survey should take no longer than 15 minutes.

Donegal County Council has obtained necessary safety and bio-security statements from the surveyors demonstrating their protocols and procedures, particularly in relation to Covid 19 and biodiversity. All surveyors will carry identification badges.

You can find out more about the project at Glenties FRS (countydonegalfrs.ie).

Should you have any queries please contact the Flood Relief Schemes Unit in  Donegal County Council through the contact centre on 074 9153900 or email floodreliefschemes@ donegalcoco.ie. 

Donegal County Council thank the public in advance for their co-operation which will greatly inform how flood risk in Glenties should be managed.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie