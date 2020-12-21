The town of Glenties will be assessed for flooding risks in January 2021

A detailed assessment of flood risk in the town of Glenties based on present day and future scenarios is to be undertaken.

Donegal County Council and the Office of Public Works are progressing the preliminary investigation and design stage of the Glenties Flood Relief Scheme. Topographical surveys of watercourses, adjacent lands and property thresholds of residential and commercial premises are now required and these works will capture the data needed to build an up-to-date computer model of the Scheme Area.

The model will simulate flow scenarios in detail to define flood extent and depth. Model outputs will identify properties at risk from flooding and what may be needed to protect them. If measures are required, the options considered will range from nature based catchment solutions that slow the flow, to localised interventions such as embankments or adapting existing defences, or a combination of these. All measures will be subject to a rigorous environmental assessment.

Murphy Geospatial have been appointed to carry out survey works in Glenties as follows:

· January 5 – 14, 2021: River Channel Survey (Stracashel and Owenea);

· January 18 – 22, 2021: Land and Property Threshold Survey.

A Chartered Environmental Scientist will accompany the surveyors during river surveys to ensure freshwater pearl mussel populations in the Owenea River are avoided.

Murphy Geospatial will record levels at the lowest point on the property which may be susceptible to flood risk, the threshold level. Generally, this is the front door of the property and can be recorded from the public road. However, in some cases, if the lowest point is at the rear of the property, or if there is a shed or secondary building on the property, an additional threshold level may need to be recorded which may not be visible from the public road. In these cases the surveyors may require access to the property to record the level. The survey should take no longer than 15 minutes.

Donegal County Council has obtained necessary safety and bio-security statements from the surveyors demonstrating their protocols and procedures, particularly in relation to Covid 19 and biodiversity. All surveyors will carry identification badges.

You can find out more about the project at Glenties FRS (countydonegalfrs.ie).

Should you have any queries please contact the Flood Relief Schemes Unit in Donegal County Council through the contact centre on 074 9153900 or email floodreliefschemes@ donegalcoco.ie.

Donegal County Council thank the public in advance for their co-operation which will greatly inform how flood risk in Glenties should be managed.