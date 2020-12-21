BREAKING: Reports of collision on one of Donegal's busiest roads

Contact
Reports of a road traffic collision at Ballintra
DonegalLive.ie has received reports of a road traffic collision on the main N15 road near Ballintra.
It is understood that a collision occurred between a lorry and car, though this has still to be confirmed.
The N15 is one of the county's busiest roads and motorists are advised to expect delays this lunchtime.
