Doctor urges the people of Donegal to consider the number of people they see in the run-up to Christmas

A doctor has stated that it is more important than ever that we limit the number of contacts we have with others in the run-up to Christmas day.

Dr Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health has asked the people of Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim to think carefully about the number of people they see in the run-up to Christmas Day.



"As we approach Christmas, it’s more important than ever that we all limit the number of contacts we have with others. Not only does this keep ourselves and others safe, it also reduces the possibility that we will be a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.

"Therefore, we need to restrict our movements over the Christmas and New Year period. We must remain vigilant to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

Concerning increase

The latest national data published last night highlights that the number of cases is increasing more rapidly than had been anticipated. This increase in cases is particularly worrying in the context of inter-generational mixing over the Christmas period. We have seen the 7-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 more than double since December 11 from 106 per 100,000 population to 217 per 100,000.

"We are really concerned that if these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see an increase in infections in this more vulnerable group with a subsequent increase in the number of patients requiring hospitalisation," he said.

The more risks people take and the more people they meet can have a really significant impact on the spread of COVID 19 – this is particularly important if people have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, and plan to meet family over 65 later this week, he said.

"If you take a risk today, tomorrow, or over the next few days, then you are taking that risk on behalf of anyone you see over the Christmas and New Year period. Think about the impact that being diagnosed with Covid-19 would have on those close to us," he urged people to consider.

If people are meeting on Christmas Day there are a number of important measures that should be in place if possible: