Anniversary of the day when a British RAF bomber crashed in Donegal

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the crash landing of a British RAF World War II bomber in Co. Donegal.

On December 21, 1940, a Bristol Type 149 Blenheim IV (F) aircraft crashed at Sladran, in the hills north of Buncrana.

The aircraft had left from Aldergrove air base outside Belfast on a convoy escort mission out over the North Atlantic, but on its return in bad weather and running out of fuel, the crew were forced to bail out.

Two of the crew, pilot Sgt Sydney Hobbs and wireless operator Sgt Douglas Newport, parachuted down to the ground, landing near the Irish army posts at Fort Lenan and Fort Dunree. Sgt Herbert Ricketts, landed in Lough Swilly and swam ashore at Lenankeel, north of Fort Dunree.

