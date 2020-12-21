Anniversary of the day when a British RAF bomber crashed in Donegal

Contact
A Blenheim bomber similar to the one that crashed in Donegal
Today marks the 80th anniversary of the crash landing of a British RAF World War II bomber in Co. Donegal.
On December 21, 1940, a Bristol Type 149 Blenheim IV (F) aircraft crashed at Sladran, in the hills north of Buncrana.
The aircraft had left from Aldergrove air base outside Belfast on a convoy escort mission out over the North Atlantic, but on its return in bad weather and running out of fuel, the crew were forced to bail out.
Two of the crew, pilot Sgt Sydney Hobbs and wireless operator Sgt Douglas Newport, parachuted down to the ground, landing near the Irish army posts at Fort Lenan and Fort Dunree. Sgt Herbert Ricketts, landed in Lough Swilly and swam ashore at Lenankeel, north of Fort Dunree.
For the full story see this week's Donegal Democrat and this week's Inish Times.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Nurse Joanna Sloane was the first person on the island of Ireland to be vaccinated when she got the jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.