Nativity crib in the heart of Letterkenny damaged by young male over the course of the weekend

The nativity crib in the Market Square, Letterkenny has been vandalised over the course of the weekend.

The crib was damaged on Saturday night 11.30pm. A pane of Perspex glass was smashed during the incident. CCTV has been viewed and the incident has been caught on camera.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and following a review of CCTV in the area. A young male can be seen walking down Letterkenny Main Street in the company of a female from the Upper Main Street direction. The young male punched his fist through the sheet of glass causing it to smash.

He is aged in his mid-teens and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, white trainers and a black jacket. He is dark haired with shaved back and sides.

The female also appeared to be of the same age group and she wore black leggings, black and white trainers and a long beige coloured cardigan or jacket. She had long dark hair. They left in the direction of Lower Main Street after the incident.

Gardai are appealing to the male to come forward as CCTV at every possible location will be viewed in an effort to identify him.

Garda say it may have been 'a moment of madness' but do want to speak with him.

Gardai are also appealing to the female who was in the company of the male in question to come forward to gardaí in relation to the incident.

If anyone has any information that might assist then please contact Letterkenny Garda Station. If anyone taxi drivers etc. were parked up or driving through that part of town on that date, are being asked to check their dash cam footage to ascertain whether they may have captured the male involved on there.

Gardaí may be contacted on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.