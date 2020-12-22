Missing teenager may be in Donegal

A teenager missing from the Dundalk area may be in Donegal.



Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Samantha Conroy Ward, 17, who is missing from the Dundalk area since December 18.



She is described as being 5'6" with blonde hair and as a stud piercing on her face. Samantha is known to frequent Co Louth as well as the Donegal area.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Ardee on 041 685 3222 or the Garda Confidential Line.