Court told council tenancy warning issued in 'house from hell' case

A mother-of-ten who was accused of living in a “house from hell" in Bundoran has been given three weeks to get that house in order or face possible eviction proceedings.

Ann Ward, 15 Armada Cottages Bundoran, has been served with a formal tenancy warning from Donegal County Council after a complaint from a neighbour led District Court Judge Kevin Kilrane to describe her place of residence as a “house from hell”.

A previous court sitting heard claims of alcohol, drunken violence, criminal damage, drugs and every other sort of crime at the home of Ann Ward in Bundoran.

The judge had given Donegal County Council two weeks to sort out the issue at that sitting after next door neighbour Roxana Bolshanina said she and her husband had been subjected to a “reign of terror”.

Anyone who had complained about the anti-social behaviour had their windows broken, that court sitting heard.

Ms Bolshanina had complained that Ann Ward, and her visitors Patrick Ward, Jimmy Ward and Tom Ward of 15 Armada Cottages had made noise that was so loud, so repeated, and of such duration to give reasonable cause for annoyance.

Friday's sitting of Ballyshannon District Court was told that an e mail to the court stated that Ann Ward was in hospital.

Donegal County Council solicitor Kevin McElhinney said the council had issued a formal tenancy warning to Ann Ward and were seeking exclusion orders for the visitors to her home.

That process would take some time and the council did not have addresses for the visitors to Ms Ward’s home.

Mrs Ward was entitled to three weeks notice, the court heard.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said gardaí could locate the named individuals and serve them with exclusion orders.

The case was adjourned to January 15 to allow this process to continue.