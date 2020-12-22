Letterkenny teacher retires following a career that spanned almost 40 years

Today marked the final day in a career that spanned almost four decades for a popular Letterkenny-based principal.

Principal Charlie Cannon enjoyed a very special send-off from all his pupils at Errigal College, Letterkenny, on Friday, December 22, following a teaching career that began over thirty-eight years ago.

Students lined either side of a pathway from the school to pay respect to Mr Cannon as he left school on his last official day. Students and staff were limited in what they could to due to the current restrictions affiliated with the coronavirus but every effort was made to make today a memorable and meaningful day for Mr Cannon.

One staff member said: "Even though our students were restricted in what they could do to mark the occasion, they did us proud on Friday and gave Mr Cannon a send-off he deserves."

Photographs have been posted on the Errigal College Facebook page where many people have posted messages congratulating Mr Cannon on his well-deserved retirement.