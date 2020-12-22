Christmas comes early as Buncrana's Swan Park set to reopen

Christmas has come for Buncrana as the town's popular Swan Park is set to reopen.

The popular park was destroyed by flash floods in 2017 and is currently in the process of being restored to its former glory.

Welcoming the reopening Cllr Nicholas Crossan thanked Donegal Co. Council staff for ensuring that Swan Park is opened in time for the festive season.

"It's a nice way to end such a bad year and lovely to see the Park looking so beautiful after the devastation of August 2017," Cllr Crossan said. "I would like to acknowledge the hard work of everyone involved in the restoration and hope Swan Park is enjoyed by many future generations."