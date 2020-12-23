Two safe after boat sinks off Killybegs harbour

Two people have made it safely ashore after a boat sunk off Killybegs harbour.

Killybegs Coast Guard was alerted after the 19-ft vessel sunk off the harbour.

The two people had made it ashore when the Killybegs Coast Guard rib arrived at the scene.

The Bundoran RNLI Inshore Lifeboat and the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter were also alerted to the incident on Tuesday afternoon. All vessels in the area were asked to help.

The two people were taken on board the Coast Guard rib and were brought to a waiting ambulance at Killybegs slipway.

The Bundoran lifeboat then assisted the Killybegs Coast Guard boat in securing the vessel.

Helm of the Bundoran RNLI lifeboat Rory O’Connor said: “Thanks to quick actions of all involved, this was another successful outcome and the two people will get to spend Christmas with their loved ones. It’s another example of inter-agency cooperation and we were glad to be able to assist our Irish Coast Guard colleagues.”

