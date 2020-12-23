Emergency measures at site of wind farm peat slide 'substantially complete'

Donegal County Council says emergency measures undertaken by the developer at the construction site for proposed a wind farm where there was a huge landslide last month “are substantially complete”.

The peat slide on November 12 at the site of a wind farm under construction at Meenbog near Ballybofey caused tonnes of peat to flow into the Mourne Beg River near Castlederg.

The landslide has been described as one of the largest pollution events in the history of Northern Ireland and Ireland and there is concern about the impact on the Foyle catchment which has EU protection as an important salmon habitat.

Donegal County Council said the measures, which reduce the risk of further peat slides and mitigate against further pollution, require the ongoing need for surface water management to divert water away from the site of the peat slide.

The emergency measures and water quality impacts are subject to ongoing monitoring, the council said.

A Cross-Border Multi-Agency Working Group set up in the wake of the peat slide has continued to meet on a weekly basis.

The council said officials from the various agencies involved in the response have carried out monitoring and inspections on a regular basis on the site of the wind farm development.

“The wind farm developer is in the process of providing a number of reports and documentation to the statutory agencies on foot of various requests. No works are planned on the site of the wind farm in the interim, other than those necessary to maintain the integrity of the site and of the emergency measures, until the agencies have reviewed the documentation provided,” the council said.

READ MORE: Communities can’t count on Government to support them over developers - Donegal TD