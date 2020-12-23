Donegal roads will be gritted tonight

Donegal County Council has warned that a number of routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight, Wednesday December 23 so drivers should proceed with care

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

18: Donegal South

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2



Assume that no road is ice free.