Donegal roads will be gritted tonight

Donegal County Council has warned that a number of routes will be gritted from 8pm tonight, Wednesday December 23 so drivers should proceed with care
01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
18: Donegal South
LT: Letterkenny Town
BT: Buncrana Town Council
Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2
Assume that no road is ice free.
