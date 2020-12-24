Santa comes early to Donegal toddler

Raphoe's Jack Beattie received a lovely Christmas present earlier this week all the way from the USA.

The family were somewhat surprised when an unexpected parcel was dropped on their doorstep addressed to the 'Hon Garda Jack Beattie'. Lo and behold it was a doggie teddy from a lovely lady who wrote a lovely card with it. Jack's mother Ruth said it meant so much.

"I think the face says it all. Covid has affected everyone in many ways this year but we will be forever grateful for the love and support Jack has received from my plea on Facebook in March for his birthday.

"No-one will ever understand what this means to us to see the delight in Jack's face to receive the love from everyone. Jack is like every other child, he has his ups and downs but always manages to smile and makes everyone he meets smile when they walk away,” she said