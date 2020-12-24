Watch: Tracker shows where Santa is as he makes his way to Donegal

Santa has left the North Pole - and is on his way to Donegal.

And now there is an online tool to track just where he is.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker 2020 allows people to follow the big man on his journey around the world. You can see where he is HERE

Santa will be in Donegal soon.

Wherever you live in the world, you will be able to keep an eye on him – and try to spot when he’s carrying out his deliveries where you live.

According to the best calculations Santa will travel 510,000,000km on Christmas Eve.

And he could be the fastest man in the world.

It's incredible and just shows the magic that is so evident at Christmas.

Santa is calling on children in Donegal to get to bed soon.

He's going to be very quiet when he arrives - and you probably won't notice him.

If you hear something, don't get up. Go back to sleep.

He is so, so busy going around to all the houses and won't have much time.

But if you do want to leave out a glass of milk and a biscuit or two, he would love that.

And if you have a spare carrot, maybe you leave it out for Rudolph and the other reindeers.