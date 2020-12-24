Christmas boost for Donegal health and well being centre

Cara House Family Resource Centre has been given a Christmas boost after receiving LEADER funding for the development of their new premises.

Cara House helps support and promote the health and well being of individuals and families in the heart of Letterkenny through social, recreational and educational activities.

The new setting is just off the Pearse Road in Letterkenny.

The funding will enable the centre to bring all their services into one purpose built premises instead of the seven locations which are being used at present.

This news is the culmination of more than five years of seeking to obtain a suitable premises in a central location that would be easily accessible to the service users and staff.

The management committee led by the tireless work of Susan McCauley, supported by Martina McGinty, is looking forward to the next chapter of Cara House when they will have their own premises.

Chairperson, Joe Boland said: “We the management committee are delighted that Cara House is finally going to have their own purpose adapted premises to match the hard work, drive, enthusiasm and commitment of Susan McCauley and the staff.

“We would also like to thank all those who have supported the Centre over the years and we look forward to their continued support. We would also like to thank the owners of the newly leased premises Paul Byrne and Angus Hunter who were more than accommodating and supportive of the venture. Also to Gregg Smeaton of MH Architects for his professional advice.”

Susan McCauley said it’s fantastic news that they can eventually look forward to working in the one location in providing much-needed support and services for the wider community.

“At last the tireless work of so many is coming to fruition. We are blessed to have such dedicated staff and volunteers who have been providing an unparalleled service to our service users in difficult conditions so it will be great for them to be able to provide an even better service in the future.

“We cannot thank all those for unwavering support, there are too many to name but they know who they are,” she said.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan, a long-time supporter of Cara House, said he was delighted by the news.

He said: “It's a great Christmas present for everyone associated with Cara House having been approved by LCDC for funding of €220,633.36 and having recently been granted planning permission for their new centre.

“I'm delighted for Susan McCauley as she has worked so hard on this for many years helping so many people along the way.”

Cara House welcomes everyone with respect, offering peer support, friendship and acceptance. It is socially inclusive, with high quality services and activities offered at a rate that makes them accessible to all. The centre has a 25 year lease and will be able to operate over 7,500 square feet of space.

It means the centre will be able to invite back the 55 children they could not accommodate in the afterschool this summer, develop a service for two-year-olds and expand their pre-school year.

After so many years serving the people of Letterkenny, Cara House has found a home.