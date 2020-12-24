WEATHER: A cold start to Christmas Eve, but a mild day expected

It will be a cold start to Christmas Eve here in Donegal and there could be patches of frost and ice to meet the early risers this morning.

That will clear later this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells in some parts of the north west.

There'll be a few passing showers, although most parts will hold dry. Highest afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.

Tonight

It will be cold again this evening with temperatures dropping quickly after dark.

Frost and ice is likely to form in many areas under mostly clear skies. However, frost will clear from parts of the west of the county later in the night as increasing cloud brings a few patches of drizzle there. Minimum temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees in light breezes.