WEATHER: A cold start to Christmas Eve, but a mild day expected

Contact
It'll be a cold start to today in most parts of the county
It will be a cold start to Christmas Eve here in Donegal and there could be patches of frost and ice to meet the early risers this morning.
That will clear later this morning to leave a bright day with sunny spells in some parts of the north west.
There'll be a few passing showers, although most parts will hold dry. Highest afternoon temperatures generally ranging 4 to 7 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.
Tonight
It will be cold again this evening with temperatures dropping quickly after dark.
Frost and ice is likely to form in many areas under mostly clear skies. However, frost will clear from parts of the west of the county later in the night as increasing cloud brings a few patches of drizzle there. Minimum temperatures ranging from -3 to +2 degrees in light breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ollie Horgan (Manager, FHFC), on right, Ivan Harvey (Director, FHFC, centre and Stephen Ferry (Highland Motors, on left.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.