WEATHER: Mild start to Christmas Day in the north west

It was very cold across Donegal overnight, but Met Éireann say that any frost or ice will clear on Christmas morning.

It'll be a damp start to the day in some places, although temperatures are generally mild this morning.

Cloud will increase from the west with a little drizzle in places. Rain will develop in the northwest in the early evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes, fresher on west and northwest coasts.

Tonight

Breezy overnight with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading around parts of Donegal. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in freshening west to southwest winds.

