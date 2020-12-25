Pets dressed up for Christmas Day! Has your pet got their Christmas Day outfit on?

Contact
Many pets all over Donegal are getting their own Christmas Day gifts.
And some of them are getting special Christmas Day outfits as well.
One of them is Letterkenny dog, Sheeba (seen above). If you have a pic of your pet all dressed up for Christmas, send it on to news@donegallive.ie
Happy Christmas to all the pets out there.
