Lidl and gardaí in Donegal team up to distribute Christmas food in wonderful gesture

Contact
Simon Gaffney, the manager of Lidl in Bundoran and Garda Gallagher from Ballyshannon
Hundreds of people are set to benefit from a very kind gesture from a Lidl store - with lots of left-over Christmas food being donated to the needy.
Ballyshannon gardaí were contacted by Simon Gaffney, the manager of Lidl in Bundoran, on Christmas Eve.
He offered to provide a substantial amount of leftover Christmas food (turkeys, duck, fish, chicken, beef, potatoes, carrots and more) from the store to families in need for Christmas.
Gardaí made contact with We Care Food Bank and they were absolutely delighted and assured Gardaí that they would find good homes for the goods.
Garda Gallagher (Ballyshannon Garda Station) transported the load of food to Ballybofey and gardaí from Ballybofey Garda Station then loaded up the van to bring it on to Letterkenny.
A garda spokeperson posted the following message on the Garda Siochana Donegal facebook page: “We wish to thank Simon and LIDL for their generosity and kindness. This kind gesture will undoubtedly make Christmas a lot happier for many families. #christmas2020 #HereToHelp"
So today, lots of families are getting extra food.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Minister McConalogue has welcomed the agreement between the EU and the UK on their future relationship
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.