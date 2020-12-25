Contact

Lidl and gardaí in Donegal team up to distribute Christmas food in wonderful gesture

Christmas spirit leads to extra supplies for We Care Food Bank in Donegal

Simon Gaffney, the manager of Lidl in Bundoran and Garda Gallagher from Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Hundreds of people are set to benefit from a very kind gesture from a Lidl store - with lots of left-over Christmas food being donated to the needy.

Ballyshannon gardaí were contacted by Simon Gaffney, the manager of Lidl in Bundoran, on Christmas Eve.

He offered to provide a substantial amount of leftover Christmas food (turkeys, duck, fish, chicken, beef, potatoes, carrots and more)  from the store to families in need for Christmas. 

Gardaí made contact with We Care Food Bank and they were absolutely delighted and assured Gardaí that they would find good homes for the goods. 

Garda Gallagher (Ballyshannon Garda Station) transported the load of food to Ballybofey and gardaí from Ballybofey Garda Station then loaded up the van to bring it on to Letterkenny. 

A garda spokeperson posted the following message on the Garda Siochana Donegal facebook page: “We wish to thank Simon and LIDL for their generosity and kindness. This kind gesture will undoubtedly make Christmas a lot happier for many families. #christmas2020 #HereToHelp"

So today, lots of families are getting extra food.

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People's Press and Inish Times

