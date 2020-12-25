Contact

DAILY COVID FIGURES: Health officials confirm detection of new UK variant of Covid-19 in Ireland

1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19 today

Covid figures

There have been 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Diarmaid Doherty

The Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health has confirmed that health officials have detected the new UK variant of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan said further testing over the coming days will help to establish the extent to which it is present here.

Dr. Holohan was commenting as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that it has been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

As of midnight on Thursday, December 24, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

There are no breakdown of individual county cases available today.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.”

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel. 

“It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise or go shopping. The HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK. Full details of advice and procedures are available at www.hse.ie.” 

