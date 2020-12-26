Weather warnings in place and a risk of coastal flooding as Storm Bella hits Donegal

It's going to be a wet and blustery St Stephen's Day across Donegal.

Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings, one for wind and one for rain.

The national forecaster is warning that through the late afternoon, evening and night, westerly winds associated with Storm Bella (named by UK Met Office) will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Gusts will be higher at times near the west coast.

With the combination of strong winds, high waves and forecasted storm surge, there is a risk of coastal flooding along the west coast.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Saturday to 4am on Sunday.

During the same period, heavy rain associated with Storm Bella could cause localised flooding.

There are also Status Yellow marine warnings in place.

Met Eireann says that west to southwest winds will reach gale force or strong gale force today and early tonight on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

St Stephen's day will start breezy and cloudy with some patchy mist and drizzle. It will become wet and windy during the afternoon and evening as very strong and gusty southwesterly winds developing and gales in western coastal areas.

Rain will move in and spread southeastwards, becoming heavy and giving a risk of spot flooding.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be around 7ºC to 8ºC.

Widespread heavy rain will gradually clear southwards early tonight and will be followed by scattered showers.

It will turn much colder with the clearance of the rain, so some showers will be wintry.

Very strong and gusty west to southwest winds will persist early in the night, with gales in western coastal areas, but winds will decrease overnight.

It will be a cold night with lowest temperatures of 0ºC to 4ºCwith frost and ice forming in more sheltered locations.

Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers, some of sleet and possibly snow.

Temperatures are not expected to reach more than 2ºC to 5ºC in fresh to strong westerly winds, with gales developing near western coasts in the evening.



