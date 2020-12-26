Donegal gardaí issue warning as Storm Bella hits the county

Contact
Gardaí in Donegal appeal to people not to make unnecessary journeys
Gardaí in Donegal have issued advice as Storm Bella makes itself felt.
In a message on social media, a garda spokesperson said: "Please do not make any non essential journeys later on today/tonight as Storm Bella is on the way bringing stong winds and heavy rainfall.
"If you must travel, please take extra care."
See also: Weather warnings in place and a risk of coastal flooding as Storm Bella hits Donegal
