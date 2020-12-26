WARNING ISSUED: Status Yellow snow and ice warning issued for Donegal and Leitrim for December 27

Met Éireann has issued a snow and ice warning for two counties, Leitrim and Donegal, for December 27.

The Status Yellow warning was issued today (December 26) and remains in place from 6am tomorrow, Sunday, December 27 through to 8pm.

Met Éireann is warning of wintry showers with some accumulations possible. There is also a risk of icy stretches on untreated surfaces.