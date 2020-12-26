Anne wins Friends of LUH annual Christmas hamper draw

Contact
Prize-winner Anne pictured with her two children, Isobel and Daniel.
Congratulations to Anne Swann, Stranorlar who was the overall winner in this year’s Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital annual Christmas Hamper fundraising draw.
Anne is pictured with the hamper, along with her two children, Isobel and Daniel.
The Friends would like to acknowledge Sara's Kitchen, Sister Sara's, Port Road, Letterkenny for sponsoring the main prize.
Anne also received a copy of Michael Sugrue’s book Donegal’s Wild Atlantic Way.
The other prize winners were as follows:
2nd prize, Mini hamper - Maria Glackin, Buncrana.
3rd prize, Christmas Cake - Brid Browne, Letterkenny
4th prize, Bottle of Brandy - Catherine Boyce, Kerrykeel.
5th prize, Tin of biscuits - John Gallagher, Carrigart.
The Friends of LUH would like to thank all those who bought tickets and supported the draw in any way.
Over €1,000 was raised in the raffle.
