Jobs boost for Donegal after firm is given green light for factory extension

Planning officials have given the green light for an extension to a Donegal design and manufacturing company for an extension that could lead to the creation of a considerable number of jobs.

Donegal Co. Council has granted planning permission for Seaquest Engineering in Killybegs to extend its existing manufacturing workshop - as well as providing canteen and changing facilities - at its premises at Industrial Road, Killybegs.

The company is among the leaders in the design and manufacture of fish pumps and hydraulic systems for fishing and offshore vessels.

The existing facility was constructed in 2014 and now due to a projected increase in demand an expansion is required.

The planner’s report and recommendation states that the proposed extension to the existing building has a total floor area of 1,556m2, and notes that the extension will permit an increase in employees by ten people.

However, in the longer-term, considerably more jobs could be created.

According to documentation supplied with the planning application, there are 72 people employed with proposed future additional employment of 82 people.

Planning permission was granted by Donegal Co. Council subject to six conditions.