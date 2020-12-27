Jobs boost for Donegal after firm is given green light for factory extension

Contact
The company is located in Killybegs
Planning officials have given the green light for an extension to a Donegal design and manufacturing company for an extension that could lead to the creation of a considerable number of jobs.
Donegal Co. Council has granted planning permission for Seaquest Engineering in Killybegs to extend its existing manufacturing workshop - as well as providing canteen and changing facilities - at its premises at Industrial Road, Killybegs.
The company is among the leaders in the design and manufacture of fish pumps and hydraulic systems for fishing and offshore vessels.
The existing facility was constructed in 2014 and now due to a projected increase in demand an expansion is required.
The planner’s report and recommendation states that the proposed extension to the existing building has a total floor area of 1,556m2, and notes that the extension will permit an increase in employees by ten people.
However, in the longer-term, considerably more jobs could be created.
According to documentation supplied with the planning application, there are 72 people employed with proposed future additional employment of 82 people.
Planning permission was granted by Donegal Co. Council subject to six conditions.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The local electoral areas of Carndonagh and Letterkenny have shown a slight improvement - but figures remain high
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.