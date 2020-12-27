Shop is raided - gardaÍ in Donegal investigating early morning incident

Contact
The scene at the filling station
Gardaí are investigating a raid on a shop that took place this morning at a busy filling station.
At around 9.30 am, the Spar Express Shop at the Circle K Glencar Filling Station in Letterkenny was raided.
It is understood that nobody was injured.
Gardaí in Letterkenny were quickly on the scene after being alerted.
The area around the Glencar Filling Station was cordoned off.
A full investigation is now underway.
Anyone with any information who may have seen something in the area around the time can contact the gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 9167100 or by using the confidential line on 1800 666 111.
