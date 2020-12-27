More snow and icy conditions in Donegal this evening and tomorrow morning

Met Eireann is again predicting snow and ice in Donegal tonight (Sunday) and into Monday morning.

The status yellow alert also covers counties Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Leitrim and Roscommon.

The warning is valid until 7am on Monday morning.

They say that wintry showers throughout today and tonight with some accumulations of snow possible. There is also a risk of icy stretches on untreated surface.