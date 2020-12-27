Covid-19 vaccination to begin in Ireland tomorrow, Monday December 28

Contact
The first vaccinations in the Republic will commence tomorrow
It has been confirmed that the first Covid-19 vaccines that health experts say will protect people getting Covid-19
is to commence in the Republic of Ireland tomorrow, Monday. Some European countries have already started giving some of its citizens the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
Here, this is a day earlier than planned. The news was announced this by HSE chief, Paul Read.
Speaking on RTE lunchtime news This Week, he said that the plan was to commence vaccination here tomorrow.
"We want to do this right," he said.
"The intention is to start early next week, on 29 December," involving a "complex consent process" related to elderly and vulnerable people.
He said that "priority and effectiveness" were key components over the coming days.
An HSE's initial six week plan would be to vaccinate all residents and staff of nursing homes and priority groups in the healthcare system, before it would become available to the wider population.
"Our concentration is to do it safely and over a three week period across nursing homes and then to do it a second time."
