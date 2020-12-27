Donegal roads to be gritted from 8pm this evening

Due to the expected icy conditions tonight, Donegal County Council say that all Donegal routes to be gritted from 8pm this Sunday evening. Met Eireann have extended their snow and ice warning to this evening and early tomorrow morning.

The Donegal gritting route index is as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town