Man arrested in connection with Donegal robbery set to face court appearance tomorrow

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
A man arrested in connection with the robbery of a filling station shop in Donegal on Sunday morning is set to appear before a sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in Co. Leitrim tomorrow morning (Monday).
The man, in his 20s, was arrested as part of the investigation into the robbery of the Circle K filling station and Spar Express Shop at on the Circular Road, Ballyboe, in Letterkenny. The incident happened at around 9.40 am.
The man was charged in connection with the incident and will appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court tomorrow at 10.30 am.
