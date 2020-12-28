Weather - what's in store for today and the week ahead, including New Year's Eve

Today will be cold with widespread showers, some wintry on higher ground, with a continued risk of hail.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range from just three to six degrees, but it will feel colder in fresh to strong and gusty north-westerly winds, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will see some clear periods but there will be showers in places, some wintry on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of zero to three degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds. There will be some frost in sheltered places.

It will be cold and breezy on Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly wintry in some parts, but there will be good dry periods as well. Afternoon temperatures will reach no more than about six degrees.

And the outlook is for a cold snap ahead.

It will be very cold and frosty on Tuesday night with scattered wintry showers continuing near coasts in the west and northwest, mostly dry elsewhere for a time with clear spells and icy stretches developing as temperatures fall to between minus two and plus one degrees.

A spell of rain and sleet may well move into parts of the southwest and west late in the night, with some snow on high ground.

It will be another cold day on Wednesday, but it is likely to be mostly dry.

It will be very cold and frosty on Wednesday night with some icy stretches, and overnight lows of minus two degrees.

Thursday (New Year's Eve) will continue cold, dry in many places with sunny spells, but there will be scattered showers in some northern and western coastal counties, some wintry on higher ground. Highs of just three to six degrees in light to moderate northwest winds. Cold and frosty again on Thursday night with lowest temperatures of minus two to plus two degrees and a few wintry showers in northern areas.

It will be cold on New Years' Day with light northerly breezes and most places will be dry with sunny spells but there will be some isolated showers in coastal areas, Afternoon temperatures of three to six degree Celsius.