Plans to bring in a strengthened Gender Pay Gap Information Bill confirmed

Organisations to report on the pay differences between female and male employees, including any bonuses

Roderic O’Gorman T.D, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, has announced his intention to bring forward a strengthened Gender Pay Gap Information Bill in early 2021.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Bill 2019 will require organisations to report on the pay differences between female and male employees, including any bonuses. 

The Bill was originally published in April 2019, lapsing with the dissolution of the Dáil in 2020, before being restored to the Order Paper earlier this year.

Minister O’Gorman will now seek Cabinet approval in January to strengthen the Bill, including amendments that ensure the Bill applies to all public bodies and Government Departments, and strengthening the enforcement mechanisms in the Bill.  

Minister O’Gorman stated: “I look forward to bringing a strengthened Gender Pay Gap Information Bill to Cabinet in January. We need legislation that contributes to a fairer economy and ensures that we are continuing to close the gender pay gap. There should be nowhere to hide for any organisation that pays women less than men. 

He added: “We need to gain an accurate understanding of the gender pay gap to help address the root causes of the gender pay disparity between men and women. This Bill, once implemented, will bring us another step forward in achieving a more equal society for everyone.”

